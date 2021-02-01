Liverpool confirm defender signing

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Ben Davies from Preston North End.

The Reds centre-back has signed a long-term contract at the club, according to the Reds' official website.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been struggling with injury issues in defence, with Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Virgil van Dijk all currently on the sidelines.

BBC Sport reported on Sunday that Preston and the Reds were in talks over a £2m deal and he has now completed his move.

Davies joined Preston in 2013 and made 145 appearances at the Championship club.

Speaking to the club's official website after his arrival, he has outlined his intention to get in the first-team and start playing regularly in the Premier League.

He said: “I want to come in and play games to start with, I want to get my foot in the door and make myself a Premier League player rather than obviously a Championship player. And then take it from there really.

“I know we’ve got some top players here and players I can certainly learn from. Once you get your foot in the door then you’re here as well. Hopefully I can take my chance and then move forward with it.

“I’m looking forward to coming in and playing in front of everyone and showing everyone what I can do. I’m sure a lot of fans and people don’t know [me], or haven’t even seen me play.

“It’s definitely an exciting time and I think they’ll quite enjoy watching me when I’m playing well.”

GIVEMESPORT'S Harry Sherlock says...

This is an astute signing from Liverpool.

Davies is a cheap signing who can barely flop, given the relatively low investment from the Reds.

So good were his performances for Preston, he won their 2019 Player of the Year award, and has now finally made the step up to the top-flight.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

He will have the opportunity to make a name for himself due to the injury issues at the club.

It is down to him to take his chance.

News Now - Sport News