Everton latest news: Space could be freed up for striker signing

Much of the focus at Everton at the moment appears to be getting players out of the club.

With Jonjoe Kenny following the likes of Cenk Tosun and Yannick Bolasie out of Goodison Park recently, Carlo Ancelotti is seemingly trying to trim the fat from his squad.

Now, according to The Athletic, that space could be put to better use with the Toffees potentially pressing on with a bid for a new forward player.

They claim that, following Anthony Gordon's loan agreement with Preston North End, Everton could now make a move for Bournemouth striker Josh King.

The Norway international was linked with a move to Southampton earlier in the day after a month in which he's also been touted as a potential target for the likes of West Ham United and Newcastle United too.

However, Everton could now make a move to bring him up to Merseyside, with the 29-year-old's contract expiring at the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

With Tosun leaving, it does make sense to bring in another marksman.

Indeed, part of King's appeal is that he can operate across the frontline, so could potentially act as cover and competition in equal measure for the likes of James Rodriguez and Richarlison as well as Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

A proven Premier League player having scored 48 goals in 161 appearances amongst the English elite, any late move to bring him to Everton would deepen their attacking options as they attempt to break into the top four at long last.

