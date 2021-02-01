"Wanted to stay and fight" - Newcastle man snubs loan exit

Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff has rejected a loan move away from the club on transfer deadline day, according to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.

The Magpies midfielder has struggled to make a real breakthrough at the club and has made just 20 senior appearances for the club.

This season, the 20-year-old has played just five times in the Premier League, four of which have been starts.

He has been on the bench for the Magpies' last three outings and Downie says he had the opportunity to move to a Championship club but opted to stay at St James' Park.

Watford were linked with a move for Longstaff this month, as were Derby County and Nottingham Forest, per the Chronicle.

However Downie reports that he is determined to "stay and fight for his place".

GIVEMESPORT'S Harry Sherlock says...

This seems like a strange decision from Longstaff.

Newcastle aren't performing all that well in the Premier League and lie 15th in the Premier League table.

They have won just one of their last five games and one has to think that Longstaff needs to play regular football if he is to develop properly.

That he isn't is a blow to his chances of becoming a first-team star and, really, he should have jumped at the chance to show what he can do.

Instead, he is set to stay on the bench. That can't be preferable.

