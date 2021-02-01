West Ham latest news: Major club were keen on £20m-rated Hammer

Yesterday, West Ham United boss David Moyes revealed he did not expect his side to be busy when it came to trying to strengthen further.

With Jesse Lingard joining last week, all has been quiet at the London Stadium during what is usually a fairly manic day for clubs all over Europe.

Still, according to The Athletic, things could have been different.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

Indeed, they claim Liverpool had enquired about a move for Issa Diop prior to their signing of Preston's Ben Davies.

The Frenchman has largely lost his place this season amid the Hammers' success though a move is said to have been unlikely anyway given how close the two clubs are in the table.

West Ham would reportedly not have sanctioned a loan move this late on without an obligation to buy, with the player said to be likely to command a fee in excess of £20m.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Clearly, West Ham mean business this season.

If they aren't willing to strengthen Liverpool because they feel it can stop them from competing in the upper echelons of the Premier League, then Moyes' side look confident in their chances of carrying on their good form so far.

Having let Winston Reid leave for Brentford, allowing Diop to follow him through the door would have left Moyes short on options should any of Fabián Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna or Aaron Cresswell pick up an injury.

Things are going very well for the club at the moment and it appears they are guarding against rocking the boat too much.

News Now - Sport News