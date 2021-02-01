Southampton latest news: Late January loan move explored

It's certainly been a busy day for Southampton.

The likes of Josh King, Billy Gilmour and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have all been linked with a late move to the South Coast today as Ralph Hasenhuttl attempts to bring bodies in after a number of injuries problems threatened to derail Saints' season.

With seemingly nothing happening in terms of signing the aforementioned trio, the final hours of the January transfer window took another dramatic turn following an update from The Times' Paul Joyce.

Taking to Twitter, he revealed Southampton had asked Liverpool about the prospect of bringing Takumi Minamino to St. Mary's for the rest of the season.

The Japanese forward has not started a Premier League game all season even amid a number of injuries in the Liverpool camp with Saints reportedly keen on a late move.

Theo Walcott limped off injured against Aston Villa so perhaps there could be a need to bring attacking reinforcement, given no one outside of Danny Ings has scored more than five goals this season as it is.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

With Hasenhutll emerging as one of the most interesting coaches in the division, it'd be fascinating to see what he could do with Minamino.

While his time at Liverpool has rarely been wholly convincing, Jurgen Klopp has previously labeled him as 'outstanding'.

Given Jannik Vestergaard's rapid improvement working under the Austrian, perhaps Minamino could benefit too. Presumably, he'd have an easier time of things when it came to forcing his way into regular first-team contention down on the South Coast, affording more chances to impress.

If it comes off, his development at Southampton would be something to cast keen eyes on.

