Celtic snap up Premier League man on loan

Celtic have completed the signing of Jonjoe Kenny on loan from Everton, according to the club's official website.

The Toffees full-back has struggled for minutes this season under Carlo Ancelotti.

A right-back who can also play on the left, Kenny has made just eight appearances in 2020/21.

Four of those have come in the Premier League and have totalled just 77 minutes, and he will now be aiming to get some minutes under his belt in Scotland.

Celtic are, of course, attempting to bridge the yawning gap to league leaders Rangers and will hope Kenny can play a role in that.

They are currently 23 points behind leaders Rangers but they do have two games in hand.

Kenny could make his debut for Celtic against Kilmarnock in the league later this week, while they take on Motherwell this weekend.

GIVEMESPORT'S Harry Sherlock says...

This is a good signing for Celtic.

Kenny went on loan to Bundesliga club Schalke 04 last season and played a key role in their league campaign.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

He made 31 appearances, scoring twice and laying on three assists, and this season, he has failed to make an impact on Merseyside.

He will be champing at the bit to prove his worth in Scotland so this is likely to work out for all the parties involved.

News Now - Sport News