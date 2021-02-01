Spurs confirm deadline day loan exit of Pochettino-era signing

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Paulo Gazzaniga has left the club to join Spanish side Elche.

The Argentine has been jettisoned by manager Jose Mourinho this season following the signing of Joe Hart as a back-up to Hugo Lloris.

Gazzaniga has not been in the squad at all in the Premier League this season and has only made the bench for the FA Cup games against non-league Marine and Championship side Wycombe Wanderers.

Last season, he made 25 appearances in all competitions, including 18 in the Premier League, after Lloris sustained a broken elbow.

Twelve of those came under Mourinho but the signing of Hart has seen him pushed down the pecking order.

His last appearance under the Portuguese came against Wolves in a 3-2 defeat in March of 2020.

Mauricio Pochettino was the manager that brought Gazzaniga to the club, having worked with him at Southampton, and the goalkeeper made 21 appearances in all competitions for Spurs under his management.

GIVEMESPORT'S Harry Sherlock says...

Gazzaniga was a decent No.2.

But the signing of Hart has seen him left looking in through the window and now he really needs to get his career back on track.

The hope for Gazzaniga will be that he can play regularly in La Liga for Elche.

They are 19th in the Spanish top-flight, two points off safety, and there will be an expectation that he can make a difference in their survival push.

