Liverpool latest news: Ozan Kabak deal praised

Late dashes in the transfer market aren't something you'd associate Liverpool with.

Indeed, much of their success has been built off a long-term plan with the club making the right moves at the right time in order to bring the kind of players capable of making an instant impact.

So, the idea of signing players with just hours to go before the transfer window slams shut isn't exactly in keeping with that.

Still, The Athletic's Tom Worville waxed lyrical about the signing of Ozan Kabak.

Signed just after Ben Davies arrived from Preston North End, the Turkish defender will spend the rest of the season on loan at Anfield with a view to a more permanent arrangement over the course of the summer.

In reaction to the addition, analytics writer Worville praised the 20-year-old as 'one of Europe's best U21 defenders' and spoke of the 'maximum upside' should he impress enough to land a move at the end of the season.

Given some of the bad luck the club have endured on the injury front of late, signing a player of such repute to help shore up the defence has to be one of the best ways of ending the transfer window realistically imaginable.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Obviously, a loan move does guard against any long-term commitment, so it's easy to see why the deal would be praised so highly.

Indeed, Kabak's averages in some key metrics certainly look exciting. As per WhoScored, he's average 3.9 clearances per game, more than any currently fit regular Liverpool player.

In terms of bringing the ball out from the back, he's also amassed 1.3 dribbles over the same period, which would see him rank joint-fourth in Jurgen Klopp's squad and the highest of any defender.

With that in mind, it seems Liverpool have landed a player capable of making an impact in their squad on very favourable terms.

