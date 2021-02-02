Ornstein reveals why King chose to join Everton on deadline day

Everton have signed Joshua King from AFC Bournemouth and The Athletic's David Ornstein has revealed the decisive factor in the deal.

The Norway international was at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war on deadline day, with Fulham also interested in signing the forward.

Ornstein reported earlier on Monday that the Cottagers were also in the race, though he has instead decided to move to Goodison Park on a short-term deal.

And he claims the deciding factor was the lure of working with manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "Deciding factor in Josh King choosing to join Everton from Bournemouth was said to be Carlo Ancelotti.

"#EFC boss personally convinced 29yo he’s a firm part of their plans. It’s a six-month deal for a fee + most likely further add-on to #AFCB if signs permanently."

King has struggled for Bournemouth this season and has failed to score a goal in 12 Championship appearances.

However, he will be hoping to play regularly in the Premier League as he bids to make an impact at Goodison Park.

GIVEMESPORT'S Harry Sherlock says...

This is a real boost for Everton.

They are pushing for European qualification but they have a lack of depth beyond Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The exit of Cenk Tosun on deadline day has left them short and King's signing will add depth and competition up front.

Had the Norway international moved to Fulham, a team in the relegation zone, it would have reflected remarkably poorly on the Toffees.

Ancelotti has played a key role in bringing him in; he deserves credit for that.

