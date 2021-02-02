Just 24 hours after a stunning Royal Rumble event, The Road to WrestleMania continued on Monday Night RAW.

So much happened on another action-packed night, with Edge returning, Damian Priest getting his call up and another surprise Royal Rumble entrant making his comeback for the Red Brand.

Check out the full results from RAW below.

Edge confronted Drew McIntyre on Road to WrestleMania; Sheamus Brogue Kicked McIntyre

Returning from Royal Rumble victorious over Goldberg, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took a moment to reflect on the grandeur of the event and set his sights on The Road to WrestleMania.

He was soon interrupted by the winner of the Royal Rumble, Edge, and when McIntyre showered The Rated-R Superstar with compliments of respect, Edge took that as a sign that the titleholder didn’t consider him a bonafide threat.

The tension was quickly broken by Sheamus, who took exception to Edge's remarks.

Sizing up both Superstars, The Ultimate Opportunist spoke of the big target currently on McIntyre's back before making it clear that he would be thinking over who he was going to challenge before making his decision.

He also said whomever he challenged, he would walk out of WrestleMania a World Champion.

Moments after Edge took his leave, however, Sheamus shocked the WWE Universe when he suddenly delivered a surprise Brogue Kick to his friend.

In a backstage interview, Sheamus stated that he was no longer McIntyre's friend at all. Instead, he wanted the WWE Championship! Later, an emotional McIntyre responded that if the title is worth more than their friendship, Sheamus has his WWE Championship Match.

Riddle def. United States Champion Bobby Lashley by disqualification

Last week on Raw, the resilient Riddle powered through Raw Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin and MVP to earn a United States Championship opportunity against Bobby Lashley.

Following a totally impressive showing in the Royal Rumble Match last night, The Original Bro looked to use his momentum to conquer The Hurt Business’ most dominant member and lay claim the U.S. Title. Bro!

Lashley caught Riddle in the Full Nelson on the apron and wouldn’t let go, bringing an end to the contest by disqualification.

Presumably enraged over coming up short in the Royal Rumble Match, Lashley locked his opponent up in a second, post-match Full Nelson outside the ring and refused to let go.

Eventually he did, taking issue with MVP’s calls for restraint. The irate United States Champion then locked Riddle in a third Full Nelson before hurling him over the barricade.

Xavier Woods def. Mustafa Ali

With Kofi Kingston out with an injury over the past several weeks, Xavier Woods was forced to endure a series of beatdowns, orchestrated by RETRIBUTION’S sinister leader Mustafa Ali.

With Kingston back and The Power of Positivity in Woods' corner, though, things would prove to be quite different.

Interference by RETRIBUTION led Kingston to jump off the steel ring steps, miraculously launching himself off of T-BAR’s shoulder to take SLAPJACK out of the equation.

In the midst of this distraction, Woods was able to seize the moment and pick up the quick pin on his outraged opponent.

Bad Bunny brought Damian Priest to “Miz TV”

After The Miz wrecked rapper Bad Buddy’s equipment last night during his Royal Rumble Match entrance, the enraged performer charged down to the ring.

The confrontation paved the way for Damian Priest to eliminate Miz and Morrison, and then Bad Bunny leaped off the top turnbuckle onto The A-Lister and John Morrison at ringside.

One day later, The Miz welcomed the MTV Music Video Award Winner on the most must-see talk show in WWE history, “Miz TV.” Although The A-Lister apologized for destroying the performer’s equipment, the sentiment was not reciprocated.

Miz then became angry when Bad Bunny turned down the "Dirt Shirt" pair’s offer to assist him in his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar in exchange for helping them make an album.

Instead, Bad Bunny ushered Damian Priest onto the show, and the NXT Superstar wasted little time delivering a hard right to Miz that knocked him out of the ring.

Damian Priest def. The Miz

Following the confrontation during “Miz TV,” an impromptu match was set up pitting Miz against Damien Priest in The Archer of Infamy’s Raw in-ring debut.

Bad Bunny stopped Miz from utilizing the Money in the Bank briefcase as a weapon. When John Morrison demanded the case, the performer struck The Shaman of Sexy. Then, when Miz turned away from the commotion and back to his opponent, Priest executed the Reckoning on The A-Lister for the huge victory!

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin def. The Lucha House Party in a Raw Tag Team Championship Match

After beating Raw Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin three weeks ago on Legends Night, the high-flying Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado challenged The Hurt Business for the Raw Tag Team Titles.

Despite weeks of internal dissension, The Hurt Business worked together to repel a major offensive by their highly-athletic opponents in the final seconds of the match.

When it looked like Alexander was ready to put Gran Metalik away, however, Benjamin suddenly tagged himself in and finished things with Paydirt.

Naomi & Lana earn a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title opportunity in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match

With the help of a distraction from Lacey Evans and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler reclaimed the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships from Charlotte Flair & Asuka at Royal Rumble.

Anxious to get back in the title hunt, The Queen and The Empress battled Naomi & Lana and Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke in a Triple Threat Elimination Tag Team Match for the opportunity to challenge Nia and Shayna.

As they did, the dangerous new titleholders watched the action backstage.

When Lacey Evans and Ric Flair emerged to create another distraction, an irate Charlotte tagged herself out of the match and left Asuka by herself.

The Empress entered the ring still distracted and ran right into Naomi’s Rear View, giving The Glowing Superstar and her partner Lana the right to challenge the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Jeff Hardy & Carlito def. Jaxson Ryker & Elias

A new chapter was written in the ongoing rivalry between Jeff Hardy and Elias when one of Jeff’s fellow legends, Carlito, teamed up with The Charismatic Enigma against Elias and the formidable Jaxson Ryker.

The once bitter rivals turned tag team partners worked together with tremendous precision, with Carlito hitting the backstabber into Hardy’s Swanton Bomb for the big win!

Alexa Bliss def. Nikki Cross

Months after ending her friendship with Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss battled her former friend in a one-on-one showdown. Cross clearly was still feeling the torment of losing her cohort and was in no mood to take any of Bliss’s weird childlike playfulness.

When Cross started to gain an advantage over her opponent, Bliss suddenly transformed herself into the version of Alexa that was once so close to Nikki.

She then transformed back to the Fun House Bliss. This threw her opponent off long enough for Alexa to hit a version of Sister Abigail with her own twist added to the manoeuvre.

Edge def. Randy Orton

One day after going 58 minutes to win the Royal Rumble Match, a war-torn Edge went one-on-one with the vicious Randy Orton in a final battle between two bitter adversaries.

Orton was out to derail his one-time friend’s WrestleMania plans. But no matter what the vicious Viper threw at his resilient opponent, the WWE Hall of Famer would not give in.

In the final moments, the haunting Alexa Bliss suddenly appeared on the turnbuckle with strange black substance oozing from her mouth. The horrifying image made Orton lose focus, and Edge executed the Spear for the victory!

Following an action-packed RAW, The Road to WrestleMania continues this Friday on SmackDown.

News Now - Sport News