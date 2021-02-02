You’d think it would be difficult for boxing phenomenon Anthony Joshua to decide his favourite knockout of his career, especially with 22 of his fights ending in a fierce KO.

But no, the current WBA and WBO heavyweight champion has revealed that his brutal stoppage against Dillian Whyte tops the list as his favourite so far in his illustrious career.

Joshua and Whyte first came into action against each other in 2009 as amateurs, with Whyte knocking Joshua down en route to a points decision win.

This defeat was then avenged by Joshua in fine fashion when Whyte was knocked out in the seventh round on December 12, 2015.

This victory would have felt even finer than most for Joshua considering the trash talk he encountered from Whyte in the lead up to the infamous bout.

Joshua told Sporting News Australia: "The favourite knockout that stands out for me? Probably, I go back to the Dillian one. Sweet.”

Anthony Joshua has recently revealed that he has only engaged in trash talk with a couple of fighters as he stands by a set of principles. He was uncharacteristically outspoken in the build-up to both bouts against Jarrell Miller and Whyte.

The fight against Miller, however, was scrapped after a failed drug test stopped Miller from competing. He has since come out and said he “messed up” and pledged to “come back better.”

Talking about his previous bouts, AJ continued: “When I was going through this boxing thing as an amateur, he (Whyte) was always talking rubbish on the internet.

"So that fight was now like, 'All of that internet stuff you've been talking, now you're facing the real one.' And then it was like north London, south London, Watford, south London.”

Not only was this knockout sweet as it was for revenge, but as previously alluded to, this match-up had an intense national rivalry that made the outcome so much more important to both fighters.

"It was just a whole saga in London where it was just like, 'Let's see who the best of the best is.'

"If you would've lumped £100 on this kid is going to go on an be a world champion, that would've been a short bet because I feel like that uppercut was the cement to where we was about to go."

Whyte is currently in talks with Alexander Povetkin and his team with regards to a highly-anticipated rematch. The Brixton man claims he hurt Povetkin during the original fight with improper punches and is seeking revenge.

