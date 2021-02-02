Fantasy Football: Five players you really need in your team for GW22

A dismal GW21 saw FPL managers suffer from rotations and blanks throughout their teams.

The likes of Raheem Sterling and Sadio Mane were left out, while Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Tottenham's Heung-Min Son drew blanks.

Nevertheless, we look ahead to a tough GW22, where points may be limited for FPL managers.

But we have scouted out some of the best picks you need to consider before Tuesday's 4.30pm deadline...

Mo Salah - Liverpool (£12.6m)

Liverpool's saviour at the moment is none other than Mohamed Salah. After Sadio Mane missed out on their 3-1 win over West Ham on Sunday, Salah grabbed two goals to send Liverpool back into the top four and four points off leaders Manchester City.

After a poor run of form by his own standards, Salah is starting to get back to his best. He scored two against Manchester United in the FA Cup and now two more, to make it four goals in his last three games.

In GW22 they face a spirited Brighton side who are unbeaten in their last four games. However, Salah is now the Premier League's top scorer and is coming back into form, and he'll be one of the favourites to build on that this weekend.

Harvey Barnes - Leicester (£6.9m)

Despite Leicester's poor result on Sunday, which saw them lose 3-1 to Leeds, Harvey Barnes was the one Leicester player who continued to provide hope that they would score more goals - bagging one himself.

That being said, his goal now means he has provided attacking returns in six of his last seven games - scoring four and assisting two. Before that he had only scored one league goal all season, highlighting the 23-year-old's incredible turn in form.

In the absence of Jamie Vardy, who is out with a hernia injury, it has been Barnes who has stepped up to the plate. They will face a relegation-threatened Fulham side in GW22, who haven't won in six games in all competitions and have only kept one clean sheet during that time.

Patrick Bamford - Leeds United (£6.6m)

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford is another player who has been out of form recently. However, a monumental display against Leicester rewarded him with two goals and an assist to earn 15 points in GW21.

He is now the second-highest scoring striker, behind the injured Harry Kane, in fantasy football and has scored 11 goals and produced 7 assists already this term. For £6.6m he is a hard asset to ignore and continues to provide for FPL managers.

In GW22 Leeds will play an out of sorts Everton side, who suffered a shock 2-0 loss to Newcastle United on last weekend. The Toffees have now won only one game in their last four in the Premier League and Bamford could take advantage of this.

Michail Antonio - West Ham United (£6.5m)

West Ham's main, and only, striker Michail Antonio could be a great option ahead of the next few game weeks, as an in-form Hammers team prepare to play Aston Villa, Fulham and Sheffield United in their next three games.

Despite not scoring in his last two outings, he has still had plenty of chances to get on the score sheet and continues to be a threat up front for the Hammers. He now has two goals and an assist since his return from injury a few weeks ago.

The £6.5m forward will face an unpredictable Villa side that lost 3-2 to Burnley last week and then beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday. West Ham have failed to score on just three occasions all season and Antonio will be hoping that he can catch Villa out in mid-week.

Ruben Dias - Manchester City (£6.0m)

Manchester City have been dominant at the back this season, conceding only two goals in their last eight matches in all competitions. They also lead the Premier League in clean sheets (12) and that is largely due to the signing of Ruben Dias in the summer. Dias has been Pep Guardiola's rock at the back, and is now the third-highest scoring defender in fantasy football.

By bringing him in you also avoid the risk of rotation. John Stones and Aymeric Laporte are not guaranteed to start every week, as we saw in GW21, but Dias has started every game for the league leaders this season, acting as Pep's preferred centre-back choice.

City will face a Burnley side that has the second-worst scoring record in the league, netting only 13 times in 20 games this campaign. Ruben Dias is a safe choice in defence and has continued to provide for FPL managers so far.

