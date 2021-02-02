Mauricio Pochettino frustrated with Daniel Levy all over again

Mauricio Pochettino has been left frustrated with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy all over again after PSG's failure to sign Dele Alli, according to The Daily Mail.

The French club were hoping to sign the England international on loan on transfer deadline day.

Pochettino wanted to be reunited with Alli at his new employers but the report states that the Argentine was disappointed by the chairman's reluctance to let the 24-year-old leave.

Manager Jose Mourinho was reportedly willing to let the player go, but Levy would not rubber stamp the move, despite him playing just 74 minutes of Premier League football this season.

The chairman believes that he may be needed given that Spurs are continuing to fight on four fronts.

Pochettino, of course, spent five years at the north London club and was repeatedly left without the signings he requested.

The likes of Jack Grealish, Bruno Fernandes, Sadio Mane, and Ricardo Pereira have all become Premier League superstars at Aston Villa, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Leicester City respectively.

But Football.London reports that they all could have ended up at Spurs, while Pochettino also missed out on a deal to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus.

This is a poetic story, isn't it?

Pochettino repeatedly ran into a brick wall during his time at Spurs and now, he has hit the same wall while at PSG.

Levy clearly thinks Alli might be needed at some point but one has to wonder if that will be true, given his lack of minutes this season.

Pochettino is right to be irritated.

