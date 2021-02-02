Edge made history at the Royal Rumble on Sunday night.

The Rated-R Superstar entered the namesake match at No.1 and went on to win it all.

He was the last man standing after 56 minutes inside the ring, becoming only the third person in history to win the Royal Rumble having started it.

Only Shawn Michaels and Chris Benoit have achieved that feat before.

By winning the rumble, Edge punched his ticket to WrestleMania and can now challenge for a world championship at 'The Showcase of the Immortals'.

He can either go after Drew McIntyre and the WWE Championship or challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title.

But what belt will he go for? Well, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that decision has already been made.

The website reports that Edge vs Roman Reigns is currently planned to main-event WrestleMania 37.

That suggestion actually comes as a bit of a surprise, following events on RAW last night.

Edge interrupted WWE Champion McIntyre, who was opening the show, and it sounded like he was probably going to go after his belt.

On top of that, since returning to WWE 12 months ago, Edge has wrestled on RAW, not SmackDown.

But, according to reports, the current plans will see him go toe-to-toe with the Universal Champion in a couple of months.

It's also interesting that as of now, WWE seem to have scrapped plans to continue Edge's programme with Randy Orton.

Many fans expected to see The Rated-R Superstar and The Viper reignite their brutal feud now the former is back, but that appears to have been shelved for now.

In fact, the Royal Rumble winner picked up a victory over his rival in the main event of RAW, perhaps signalling an end to their storyline for now.

With Orton, of course, we never know. But right now, it seems the plan is Edge vs Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

