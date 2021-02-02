A potential match-up between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is looking as likely as ever seeing as the pair have exchanged contracts in the past week, if you are to believe the latest rumours.

Saying this, however, a number of hurdles have proven a threat to the prospect of a fight, with these hurdles consistently proving difficult to overcome in negotiations.

Despite said issues and complications, former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has had his say on the fight and the outcome he believes will happen if the two fighters were to go head-to-head.

Joshua’s most recent bout saw him defeat Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev inside nine rounds at London’s Wembley Arena in order to retain his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles.

The Brit needs to persuade Oleksander Usyk to suspend his mandatory title shot so that he has an easy path to fighting The Gypsy King as soon as possible.

Fury last fought against Deontay Wilder in early 2020 after their first bout ended controversially in a split draw. The American boxer wants to complete the trilogy, but Fury wants Joshua.

Mike Tyson's Analysis

A fight between Joshua and Fury could be one of the most-watched, highly-anticipated events of all time, but Mike Tyson believes that a particular trait of Joshua’s may severely let him down if the two were to clash horns.

Mike Tyson told Eddie Hearn's No Passion, No Point podcast: “It’s very interesting, Joshua is a masterful puncher. But you can see his punches coming, he telegraphs his punches.

“And that’s a recipe for disaster if you’re fighting Tyson Fury and you’re telegraphing your punches – to a guy whose 6ft 7, come on.”

Seeing as Joshua and Fury are at the top of the boxing heavyweight division, there are a number of top stars just waiting for their long-expected shot at either of the British fighters.

Mike Tyson praised the standard of the current heavyweight divisions, and stated: “I think there are a lot of great heavyweight fighters in the division. Anyone who says that it’s a bad division is just jealous, it’s exciting.”

Many boxing fans all over the globe are hoping that this fight becomes a reality, and whatever the outcome, we are sure that both fighters will put on a show.

