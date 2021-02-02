Fantasy Football: Five GW22 differential picks to give your FPL team the edge

There have been a few tough rounds of fixtures where FPL is concerned recently and this week is no different.

However, there are different types of players that could potentially provide your team with lots of points as the mid-week games continue.

GW22's deadline is fast approaching, at 4.30pm on Tuesday, so we take a look at five FPL players who are often overlooked, but can still bring you worthwhile returns over the next few game weeks...

Matheus Pereira - West Brom (£5.6m)

It is fair to say that West Brom have been a poor side this season, but Brazilian winger Matheus Pereira has offered an occasional glimmer of hope. Most recently against Fulham last weekend, he grabbed a goal and an assist to rescue a draw for the Baggies.

He now has five goal contributions in his last four appearances, scoring four goals along with one assist. He is also only owned by just 1.7% of FPL managers. While West Brom are struggling to come away with three points, Pereira is doing everything he can to prevent them from losing.

In GW22 West Brom travel to bottom side Sheffield United, a crucial game that will impact their chances of avoiding the drop this season. Pereira will need to be on top form if the Baggies want to move closer to safety and this could be the game for him to continue his scoring streak.

Jack Harrison - Leeds United (£5.4m)

Leeds put in an impressive display against 4th placed Leicester City on Sunday, winning 3-1, and Jack Harrison was pulling the strings for Marcelo Bielsa's team. While most FPL managers would select Patrick Bamford for their fantasy teams, Harrison is often overlooked.

Only owned by 2.1% of FPL managers, Harrison has proved to be a bargain at £5.4m this season. He has now scored five goals and produced four assists, and has found himself on the scoresheet in his last two outings.

He is a regular starter under Bielsa and they host an out of sorts Everton side in GW22, who suffered a shock 2-0 loss to Newcastle United last time out.

Therefore, Harrison could be a shrewd asset ahead of the Whites' next couple of fixtures.

Eberechi Eze - Crystal Palace (£5.8m)

Crystal Palace players have the potential to score lots of points for FPL managers over the next few game weeks. Eberechi Eze proved that against Wolves last weekend, scoring the only goal in their 1-0 win.

He now has three goals and three assists this season and is providing Palace with another viable attacking option rather than relying on Wilfried Zaha all the time. Eze is owned by only 0.8% of FPL managers and could continue his scoring run over the next few weeks.

They travel to a Newcastle side who were winless in 11 games prior to their 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday. They then face Leeds (A), Burnley (H), Brighton (A) and Fulham (H), making Eze a great differential option.

Craig Dawson - West Ham United (£4.5m)

In a surprise turn of events, Craig Dawson has become West Ham's starting centre-back this season and has done a great job of it so far. The £4.5m defender, who is owned by 0.5% of FPL managers, has already kept three clean sheets in six league games.

Not only that but he has scored back-to-back goals in his last two appearances for the Hammers, popping up as a surprising aerial threat through set-pieces. This scoring streak will likely come to an end, but it shows that he can be a danger in front of goal as well as a rock in defence.

West Ham now face an unpredictable Aston Villa side in mid-week, followed by games against Fulham and Sheffield United - all teams that Dawson can earn points from given West Ham's threat at set-pieces.

He has emerged as a regular on the team sheet, and could offer a differential option to the popular Aaron Cresswell or Angelo Ogbonna.

Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool (£5.3m)

Liverpool are finally returning back to their usual form, after winning only one game in seven matches in all competitions. However, back-to-back wins against Tottenham and West Ham have put them back into third place in the table.

A big part of this is down to Georginio Wijnaldum, who has been solid in midfield for the Reds in recent weeks. He has now started all but two of their games in the league this term, grabbed a goal at the weekend and is only owned by 1.3% of FPL managers.

He is also beginning to get involved in their attacking play more, due to several key players missing through injury. Liverpool face Brighton in GW22, who are in good form, but can easily be beaten by this Liverpool side - with Wijanldum acting as a cheaper option in your FPL team.

