Fantasy Football: Mohamed Salah is a must have captain choice in GW22

After one win from seven games in all competitions for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp and his team were looking deflated in the Premier League. They suffered shock losses to the likes of Southampton and Burnley, while dropping points against Premier League strugglers West Brom and Newcastle.

They hadn't scored in four consecutive Premier League games, and their front three didn't look like anything close to the trio that helped win them the Premier League last term. However, it was only a matter of time before it all clicked back into place.

Now they have scored eight goals in their last three games and have recorded back-to-back wins against Tottenham and West Ham. This is all thanks to one man, Mohamed Salah, who is helping the Reds get back to winning ways.

In GW22 they will face 17th placed Brighton, which leaves lots of potential for a big FPL points haul from Salah - which is why we recommend that you consider the Premier League's top scorer as your captain this week...

Why Mohamed Salah?

One of the main reasons for opting to choose Salah in GW22 is because of his form right now. He had struggled to find goal contributions over the last month, but he now has scored four goals in his last three games in all competitions - including two last Sunday.

The Egyptian put in a brilliant display against West Ham, with two world-class finishes to take the match away from the Hammers. Despite costing a hefty £12.6m, he is now the highest-scoring player in all of fantasy football right now.

Salah is also the Premier League's top scorer with 15 goals, and has four assists to his name. It is easily noticeable to see that when he comes back into scoring form, Liverpool begin to do so as well.

In GW22 they face a Brighton side who are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions. Their good run of form has seen them beat the likes of Leeds United and Tottenham over the last few weeks and they have now kept two clean sheets in a row.

However, it is important to remember that Liverpool are beginning to produce Premier League title-winning performances, and they will be looking for vengeance following their 1-1 draw with Brighton back in November.

This is also a must-win game for Salah and his side, and Brighton are an outfit that can be easily beaten when the opposition is playing at their best. Liverpool have a top of the table clash against Manchester City this weekend, so these three points are vital.

The Reds will be relying on Salah's form to produce a good result against the Seagulls. Sadio Mane is a doubt for this fixture, with a minor muscle injury, so much of the attacking responsibilities may fall upon Salah's shoulders once again.

Salah takes 3.4 shots, produces 1.7 key passes and completes 1.3 dribbles-per-game. This just shows how important he is to Liverpool and if he plays like he has over the last few matches, then he could be a great captain choice for your FPL team.

Will you put Salah in your team?

With that being said, could Mohamed Salah be the man to hold your captain's armband for GW22?

He faces a favourable fixture against 17th placed Brighton and is coming into the game week in good scoring form for The Reds.

Liverpool have a tough run of fixtures coming up, with games like Man City (H), Leicester City (A) and Everton (H) following this head-to-head with the Seagulls.

With this in mind, GW22's fixture is crucial and a must-win for Klopp's side - so selecting Salah this week should definitely be worth considering for FPL managers.

News Now - Sport News