Superstar Tom Brady is impressively in his 21st NFL season as a quarterback, and in his time playing, he has been presented with an unprecedented amount of awards, accomplishments and achievements.

Brady, who recently helped the New England Patriots to another victory in the infamous Super Bowl, is estimated to have a net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Although this eye-popping net worth is impressive and puts him up on the list of both the richest NFL players and highest-paid athletes in the world, his long-time supermodel girlfriend’s net worth towers above his, as she sits at being worth $400 million, also according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His wealth has been built not only by his NFL salary, but by his various brand endorsements including Under Armour, UGG and Tag Heuer.

In his stellar career at the Patriots, Celebrity Net Worth claims he earned roughly $230 million in salary and a further $100 million in endorsements.

What’s even more impressive is that he could’ve earned more! He restructured his contract several times to make it more friendly to the NFL salary cap, and Business Insider estimated that Brady sacrificed at least $60 million to free up money for the Patriots to pay other players.

Over his illustrious career, he spent 20 years with the New England Patriots, and with his departure last year, a new money-thrilled contract was surely round the corner.

He signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an astounding $50 million, receiving up to $9 million of incentive bonuses tied in.

According to ESPN, the world-beating quarterback earned a whopping $500,000 for simply making it to the playoffs and an extra $500,000 for each of the wins against the Saints and the Packers.

Understandably, Brady re-invests his money into property and over the years has owned property all over the USA, including a $25.5 million apartment in New York and a custom-built home, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Tom Brady also has a vast social media following, currently boasting 1.4 million followers on Twitter, a further 8.2 million on Instagram and lastly 4.6 million Facebook followers, which accumulates to just under 15 million altogether.

