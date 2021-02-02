The Road to WrestleMania continued on RAW this week.

Just 24 hours after an incredible Royal Rumble event, WWE Superstars who call the Red Brand home were back in the spotlight.

It was another action-packed night inside the ThunderDome too, with Edge confronting Drew McIntyre to open the show.

The Rated-R Superstar revealed he has not yet decided which world champion to challenge at WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble but isn't ruling anything out at this stage.

The pair were then interrupted by Sheamus, who shockingly turned on McIntyre, levelling his former friend with a Brogue Kick.

But that wasn't the only surprise of the night. Later on, an NXT star finally got his main roster call up after weeks of speculation.

Following his impressive showing in the Royal Rumble, Damian Priest has officially joined RAW, making his debut last night.

He even picked up a win in his first match, beating The Miz after an impromptu bout was set up following a Miz TV segment involving Bad Bunny.

You can see highlights from Priest's RAW debut below:

That's certainly not a bad way to start life on the WWE main roster. But fans shouldn't be surprised about The Archer of Infamy’s talents.

He proved just how good he is during Sunday's Royal Rumble, entering in the No.14 spot.

Priest eliminated four opponents for the match and lasted 15 minutes before he was eventually thrown out by Bobby Lashley.

What's next for the recent NXT graduate is not yet clear - but he might not be the only developmental talent making the jump to the main roster.

Rhea Ripley also put in an incredible showing during the Women's Royal Rumble match and she was one of the final two standing before being eliminated by Bianca Belair.

After such a stunning display that almost saw her punch a ticket to WrestleMania 37, surely it can't be long before Rhea arrives on the main roster too.

