Barcelona continued their 100% record in 2021 with a win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

For all the ups and downs of Ronald Koeman's first season in the Camp Nou dugout, there's a real feeling that the Blaugrana are starting to gain some momentum in La Liga at long last.

It might seem inevitable that Atletico Madrid will be crowned champions of Spain for the second time under Diego Simeone, but current form suggests that Barca will at least make it difficult for them.

Barcelona's upturn in form

Since the shock 2-1 defeat to Cadiz on December 5, Barcelona have gone ten games unbeaten in the league and have won five fixtures on the bounce since drawing 1-1 with Eibar.

And although it would be short-sighted to pin all the credit on Lionel Messi, there's no denying that an upturn in the superstar's goals from open play in recent months has helped spur his teammates on.

That was certainly the case during the Athletic Bilbao win, taking the lead courtesy of Messi's outrageous free-kick, which found the net despite his opponents deploying some elaborate tactics.

Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

However, even six-time Ballon d'Or winners need a little help from their friends with Antoine Griezmann bagging the game-deciding finish after a Jordi Alba own goal had levelled the scores.

And it was that crucial moment in the La Liga title hunt that has gone viral for unexpected reasons in the aftermath.

It's not often that you find football fans drooling over the camera work during games, but that's exactly what happened when La Liga took a unique approach to their coverage at the weekend.

Incredible La Liga footage

That's because Twitter user @MessiMX10i collected more than 3,000 retweets and 30,000 'likes' for a unique and crisp angle of the Barcelona players celebrating their winning goal at Camp Nou.

Frankly, our descriptions of the camera technology simply wouldn't do it any justice, so be sure to check out the results for yourself down below in what could be a game-changer for football coverage:

One fan joked: "This is clearer than real life wtf."

Another penned: "La Liga cameras are clearer than my vision."

And a third remarked: "Love seeing it in the NFL, now La Liga. So needed in the Prem."

Game-changing approach?

Now, we're sad to report that the video you've just watched isn't actually 8k as some people are touting but to be fair, you'd need a screen that was compatible to even appreciate it if that was the case.

Nevertheless, even with Twitter containing the video quality within its own parameters, you can tell from both the position and focus of the camera just how revolutionary these sorts of shots could be.

The Barcelona players probably didn't appreciate having a massive lens shoved in their face just seconds after scoring a goal, but it sure made for cracking entertainment for those watching at home.

Besides, in a world where it's looking less and less likely that we'll be able to see games in person any time soon, the more immersive the experience for fans in the meantime, the better.

