One of the most-watched matches in the sporting calendar is upon us. This Sunday sees the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs battle it out in the Super Bowl to come out on top.

A truly unmissable event with Patrick Mahomes returning a year on from his first Super Bowl appearance as he continues to change our perception on NFL in what can only be described as a breathtaking debut three years.

A returning match-up between Mahomes and Tom Brady will be one to watch when the two sides go head-to-head with the veteran quarterback looking to win his seventh Super Bowl title.

The NFL has coped better than the majority of sports during this unprecedented time with the COVID-19 pandemic. The final game of the season is around the corner and all fans are excited for the final match-up.

This year’s event is the 55th time the game has been staged and in Roman numerical fashion it will be known as Super Bowl LV. Dependent on who comes out on top in this weekend's mouth-watering duel, it may mark the beginning of a Kansas City Chief’s dynasty.

Here's everything you need to know.

When and where is the game?

This year the Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 7 in Tampa Bay at the Buccaneers’ own famous Raymond James Stadium in front of a crowd of 20,000 fans due to the pandemic.

The game will kick-off at 11:30pm, running until around 3am GMT.

How can I watch?

BBC will be showing live coverage of the match, with the iPlayer showing the event at 11pm GMT on BBC Two, before switching at 11:30pm to BBC One for kick-off.

Radio coverage by the BBC will also be provided on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. A live stream is also available through the iPlayer.

You are also able to watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and NFL. You can also sign up to NowTV and watch through Sky Sports’ coverage. You can either pay £9.99 for a single day, or spend £33.99 for a month’s access, neither with a commitment beyond the specified dates. Sky Go and NowTV apps will also be streaming the game through Sky Sports’ coverage.

You also have the option to purchase a subscription to the NFL Game Pass, which benefits you to on-demand highlights of other NFL games. The two separate payment options are “Pro”, which costs £14.99 and provides content until July 31, 2021, or “Super Bowl Pass”, which gives you unlimited access for a month at a cost of £7.99.

Who is performing in the half-time show?

The National Anthem will be sung by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan.

The Weeknd will be the headliner of the traditional half-time show in this year’s Super Bowl, succeeding from superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira from last year’s event.

However you watch it, whatever the price, it’s an event you can’t miss.

