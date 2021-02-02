Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli looked like a prime candidate for a high-profile deadline day move, having failed to hold down a spot in Jose Mourinho's starting XI this season and mysteriously been injured for the last week or so of the transfer window.

Ultimately, however, Tottenham elected against allowing him to join PSG on loan and reunite with former boss Mauricio Pochettino for the remainder of the season, the primary reason for that being a failure to secure an adequate replacement.

It's certainly understandable that Spurs didn't want to leave themselves too short, considering they're still battling on four fronts and the 2020/21 campaign has an incredibly congested fixture schedule.

Nonetheless, the deadline day frustration appeared to get to the England international, who took to Twitter and liked a pair of tweets that contained videos of pundits arguing for his cause.

Harry Redknapp declared on talkSPORT that Mourinho needs to get Alli 'back on board' for the rest of the season, while Paul Merson stated on Sky Sports that he was mystified by the midfielder's continued absence from Spurs' matchday squads, before revealing his bemusement at Tottenham's reluctance to let him join PSG.

Of course, as well as Alli simply enduring a nosedive in form over the last few seasons and accordingly slumping down the pecking order at Tottenham, he's also got the summer's Euros with England to think about.

On paper, the 24-year-old is still one of the Three Lions' best options in midfield. But he hasn't been called up since 2019 and Gareth Southgate will find it hard to justify including Alli - who Transfermarkt value at £34.2m - in his squad for the tournament if he can't even get a game at club level.

Alli's social media activity is a sign of his frustration, but Spurs fans can take some solace in the fact he's clearly not content with the current situation. The other silver lining is that, based on him liking what Merson and Redknapp have said, he still seems very focused on playing regularly for Spurs rather than only being interested in plying his trade elsewhere.

