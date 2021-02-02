Anthony Joshua is taking inspiration from Floyd Mayweather as his titanic bout with Tyson Fury edges ever closer to confirmation.

The British pair have kept each other at a distance for years but it seems we are now only weeks away from a contract being signed.

All reports coming out of both camps seem to be positive, with Eddie Hearn consistently claiming that an agreement is imminent.

It would be the biggest event in the history of British heavyweight boxing and is predicted to smash all existing box office records.

Sadly, the first fight will have to take place on foreign shores but there is still hope that the second fight could take place in the United Kingdom.

While we are yet to get confirmation of the venue, initial reports are that an unnamed location in the middle-east - likely Saudi Arabia or the UAE - is most likely to host the bout.

Excitement has been growing exponentially in the last few weeks with both combatants sharing regular insights into their training regimes.

They both look in quite terrific shape and will surely be at the peak of their powers when they come to blows sometime this year.

Joshua, who fought Kubrat Pulev in November, will have the added advantage of just a little more match sharpness than Fury, who last fought in February 2020.

It also looks like Fury will have to keep his eye out for some new Joshua moves, after the former Olympic champion highlighted some of his antics in the Pulev bout.

Anthony Joshua nails signature Floyd Mayweather move

In his latest YouTube documentary, AJ outlined how he used Mayweather's signature pull-counter move, even tagging the unbeaten American in a tweet showcasing the footage.

Mayweather, who took advantage of the brief relaxation of lockdown rules, was in attendance at the SSE Wembley Arena to see Joshua claim yet another victory.

“It was the first time we were allowed fans back in stadiums and Mayweather was in the stadium," said Joshua.



"It’s an honour to have him in the house, I respect him highly for what he’s achieved.

He came to see me perform and I pulled out one of his favourite moves which is the pull counter.

“If you watch boxing, you’ll know that’s one of Mayweather’s signature moves.

“Having him in the house was an honour and I felt I had to give him a little something to remember.”

AJ will be hoping to end Fury's unbeaten record when they finally meet and further inspiration from Mayweather will only serve to improve his chances.

However, you can be sure that the wily old fox that is The Gypsy King will have more than a few tricks up his own sleeve.

It promises to be a momentous night and we simply can't wait.

