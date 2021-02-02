Popular YouTuber Vikkstar has quit the game Call of Duty: Warzone, alleging that players are “blatantly hacking.”

The content creator released a video explaining his decision, and even showed footage where he claimed he had encountered another user hacking.

Vikkstar – real name Vikram Singh Barn – has over seven million subscribers on his YouTube channel, so this will be deemed a huge blow to the franchise.

In January, he became co-owner of the Call of Duty esports team London Royal Ravens, stating that he wanted to do “some awesome stuff together.”

But it now appears that he will no longer be playing the popular free-to-play Battle Royale.

Warzone was published by Activision in March 2020, and has been played by over 50 million users since its release.

In the video posted to YouTube, he said: “The game is in the worst state it’s ever been. Activision really isn’t addressing how many hackers are in the game.

“This needs to be fixed otherwise it truly will be the death of the game."

Explaining the footage of the alleged hacking incident, he added: “What an absolute joke.

“We just happened to catch these guys in it but often you don’t even know when people are doing what we have just witnessed.”

Mediatonic, who developed the popular game Fall Guys, used anti-cheating software to prevent users gaining an unfair advantage in the game. Fortnite – another free-to-play Battle Royale game – have also introduced the software.

However, issues regarding game exploitation have affected Warzone since release.

In January, a team was disqualified from a competitive tournament that carried a winning prize of £180,000 over cheating allegations.

Facebook are now set to take action against cheaters on its own platform, including demonetising and removing their Level Up program – which allows for the unlock of several features to improve streams – from accounts that are found to be gaining an unfair advantage.

Activision has stated in the past that it has issued over 70,000 permanent account bans since Warzone was released.

In a blog post published in April, the company stated: “We take all forms of cheating very seriously, maintaining a level and fair playing field for everyone is among our highest priorities.

“This is an area we have been working on heavily, but it isn’t always something we discuss publicly.”

News Now - Sport News