Following Sunday's Royal Rumble PPV, we're officially on The Road to WrestleMania 37.

'The Showcase of the Immortals' returns in April and WWE Superstars will be battling for a spot on the most exciting card of the year.

We already know two people who are guaranteed a match at 'Mania. Edge and Bianca Belair.

They won the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, earning their shots at a championship of their choice on the biggest stage.

While WrestleMania is undoubtedly the highlight of any WWE Superstar's career, just imagine the feeling of missing out.

Those who aren't on the card have to stand backstage and watch their colleagues soak up the limelight. That can't be too much fun.

Unfortunately, it's a feeling that Cesaro has suffered plenty of times before.

Regarded by many fans as one of the best in-ring performers in the business, 'The Swiss Superman' has been seriously under-utilised during his time in WWE.

Since signing a contract in 2010, Cesaro has been involved on the main card of WrestleMania on just three occasions and has only ever wrestled one singles match, which was on the pre-show last year.

He may not ever get a true WrestleMania moment either. Because according to a report from WrestlingInc's Raj Giri, the veteran's contract expires shortly after this year's event.

Should Cesaro not sign a new deal, he will be free to leave WWE in April and try his hand elsewhere - NJPW and AEW would be two potential destinations.

As of now, we have seen no hints about what Cesaro will do with his future. He could, of course, always resign with WWE.

But after over a decade in the company that has seen him win just the Tag Team Championships and the United States title, no one would blame him for walking away.

Cesaro is a guaranteed world champion in any other promotion.

News Now - Sport News