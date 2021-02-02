Andre Villas-Boas has sensationally offered to resign as Marseille manager during an astonishing press conference on Tuesday.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham manager revealed that he intended to bring his time at the Orange Vélodrome to a premature end after the signing of Olivier Ntcham on loan from Celtic.

Villas-Boas claimed that he wasn't consulted on the deal, instead finding out about it on the internet, which prompted him to throw his Marseille future up in the air just a day before the Lens clash.

Villas-Boas' crazy press conference

“I submitted my resignation saying that I did not agree with the sporting policy,” Villas-Boas remarkably said, per the Guardian. “I don’t want anything from OM. I don’t want money.

“The board has not answered to me yet. What happened last weekend has nothing to do with it.

“I’m waiting for an answer, it could be no and then we would continue. I don’t want any money, I just want to leave. We ended the transfer window with a new player [Olivier Ntcham]. He is a player that I had said ‘no’ for."

What now?

With the clock ticking ahead of the French giants' next game, it remains to be seen how Marseille will handle the situation, but it's difficult to imagine Villas-Boas appearing in the Vélodrome dugout ever again.

Besides, the Portuguese coach couldn't have made it any clearer that the decision to sign Ntcham behind his back was a betrayal of a gentleman's agreement with the club.

It's painfully apparent that - for whatever reason - Villas-Boas simply didn't want Ntcham, who has made 14 appearances for Celtic this season, in his Ligue 1 squad.

Marseille could certainly save themselves some serious bucks by accepting Villas-Boas' resignation, but searching for a new coach halfway through trying to retain their Champions League won't be an easy task.

However, regardless of where Villas-Boas and Marseille go from here, we can be sure that one of the craziest press conferences in recent memory won't be forgotten any time soon.

