Mike Tyson could be on the brink of agreeing to another massive 'legend' fight.

After his exhibition bout with fellow heavyweight star Roy Jones Jr. proved to be an overwhelming success, Iron Mike has made no secret of his desire to continue booking fights of a similar ilk.

The Jones Jr. bout, which was nothing more than an exhibition, was ultimately declared a draw, but it was fantastic to see the two titans of the game getting their hands dirty again.

While the purists may still have their reservations about the concept, it seems they will have to make their peace with it as Tyson ramps up his plans for further events.

In fact, it seems the next veteran rumble is far closer to confirmation than we originally thought, with Tyson's greatest rival, Evander Holyfield, claiming that an agreement is close.

The Holyfield/Tyson era was one of the most dramatic in the history of heavyweight boxing.

Tyson's meteoric rise to the top of the world off the back of his explosive power and merciless desire to win lead him down one path and one path only - Holyfield.

After numerous delays and even a prison sentence, the pair finally came to blows for the first time in 1996.

The fight, which was one of the most hotly-anticipated bouts in history, was saturated with drama and explosive blows.

Holyfield systematically took Tyson down one punch at a time using a meticulously thought out fight plan. He was crowned the victor via an eleventh-round stoppage.

However, it was the rematch that will really go down in infamy.

Tyson was given one more shot at Holyfield in 1997 but his antics on that bizarre night the left an ugly scar that the sport of boxing will bear forever.

Holyfield dominated the early stages and looked well on track to secure another victory over Iron Mike.

After two rounds of being taken to school, Tyson had had enough.

He roared into the third round with an explosive flurry of blows before his angst and aggression got the best of him.

Desperately trying to stem the overwhelming tide of Tyson tyranny, Holyfield held his opponent in a clinch. Tyson did not take kindly to this and, incredibly, bit a chunk out of Holyfield's right ear.

Sadly, it seemed he had acquired the taste for it as, after the fight was allowed to resume, he sunk his teeth into Holyfield's good ear as well.

Tyson was immediately disqualified and handed a massive fine.

Now, it seems that the pair are interested in finally settling the score.

Speaking on the Last Stand Podcast and reported by influential journalist Michael benson, Holyfield claimed that a fight deal for a trilogy bout was 'close'.

While it might not be as good as it might have been if the pair had put their demons to rest while still in the midst of their fighting careers, it still promises to be a big event.

Let's face it, we've been waiting for this for 24 years now.

