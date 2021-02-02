The Royal Rumble PPV kicked off The Road to WrestleMania in style on Sunday night, and the event was full of surprises.

Perhaps most shockingly, Edge won the men's namesake match from the No.1 spot - becoming just the third star in history to do so behind Shawn Michaels and Chris Benoit.

Earlier in the night, Bianca Belair delighted fans by winning the Women's Royal Rumble, punching her ticket to 'Mania less than a year after being called up to the main roster.

But it wasn't just the surprise winners that WWE fans were loving - there were plenty of exciting entrants in both matches too.

The biggest, perhaps, was Christian. He came in at No.24 to work his first sanctioned match in seven years.

Captain Charisma also had a reunion and shared a hug with his friend and former tag team partner Edge, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

It's fair to say Christian's comeback was completely unexpected. Yes, he's made a few appearances in recent months, but no one truly expected to see him working a match again.

So was it a one-off? Well, according to a report from PWInsider, almost certainly not.

The website claims that Christian is scheduled to make more WWE TV appearances and will be working a part-time schedule with the company.

One backstage story suggests that the 47-year-old was officially medically cleared to return just one week before the Royal Rumble, but that was kept secret from many employees.

In fact, very few people in WWE were aware of his return until he started warming up ahead of the men's match and the fact his comeback was kept so secret is very cool indeed.

We will have to wait and see what's next for Christian but the fact it's being reported that he will be working a part-time schedule is fantastic news.

Perhaps he can start a feud with Seth Rollins after 'The Messiah' eliminated him from the Royal Rumble?

Or maybe Big E will be Captain Charisma's first rival after the Intercontinental Championship teased a match on social media:

Either of those bouts would certainly be good places to start, but whatever happens, we're just happy to have Christian back!

