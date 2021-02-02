Rangers confirm clever move after transfer deadline

Rangers have added to their January business on the day after the transfer deadline came and went.

The club signed Jack Simpson from AFC Bournemouth ahead of schedule on deadline day, having initially agreed to snap him up in the summer.

He has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract and the club have now confirmed that they will be bringing in another Bournemouth player this summer.

They have announced that they have struck a pre-contract agreement with Nnamdi Ofoborh, who will move to Ibrox at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Wycombe Wanderers and has won three caps for Nigeria’s U20 side.

He has also played five times for the Cherries’ first-team and will link up with the Scottish giants ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Rangers will pay compensation to Bournemouth, and Sporting Director Ross Wilson is thrilled with the move.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “We look forward to welcoming Nnamdi to our group in the summer. We are extremely impressed by his qualities and he is a player that has real progression in him.

“He has a positive and determined personality and is very much looking forward to becoming a Rangers player at the end of this season.

“In the meantime we are really pleased that Nnamdi will play week in week out until the end of the season in the Championship at Wycombe, a club he excelled at previously under Gareth Ainsworth.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a fine signing for Rangers.

Ofoborh is developing during his time with Wycombe and will be hoping to stake a real claim to play in the first-team in Scotland.

This is a low-risk, high-reward transfer, with the club paying a minimal fee to bring him into the club.

Now, he can only improve under the tutelage of Steven Gerrard.

This is an excellent deal for the Scottish Premiership leaders.

