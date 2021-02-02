Liverpool reject late January bid for 19 y/o valued at £9m

Liverpool were busy on transfer deadline day.

Jurgen Klopp’s side made two acquisitions on Monday, bringing in Ozan Kabak from Schalke 04 and Ben Davies from Preston North End.

The double signing means that the club have added depth to the squad at centre-back following the serious injuries sustained by the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

Takumi Minamino left the club to join Southampton on loan at the end of the day but it appears that the club could also have lost defender Neco Williams.

The 19-year-old was wanted by the Saints, according to Sky Sports News’ transfer blog (February 1st, 19:59), but the Reds rejected the move.

Williams has made 22 senior appearances for the club, including 11 in all competitions this season.

And Liverpool rejected the potential move, instead opting to keep the 19-year-old, who is valued at £9m by Transfermarkt, at Anfield for the remainder of the season.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a good call.

Liverpool have struggled with injury issues all season and they cannot be left short again.

Williams is making appearances this season and is a regular squad pick under manager Klopp.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

Letting him move to Southampton would, of course, have allowed him to play more regularly as the season continued.

But instead, he’s needed as an option off the bench in case the likes of Andrew Robertson sustain injury setbacks.

News Now - Sport News