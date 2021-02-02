Europe plays host to some of the best footballers in the world.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez took their magic to the continent that brought the Champions League and Premier League to the beautiful game.

However, one thing those players have in common is non-European nationalities, so although they ply their trade on the continent, they represent national teams from elsewhere in the world.

European football

As a result, we don't get to see them when the European Championships, which will hopefully return later this summer, roll around every four years.

Now, trust us, we'd love Messi to play as a ringer for Spain more than most, but each continent's major competition is pivotal in celebrating that area of the world's contribution to the sport.

And as we gear up for the latest editions of the Euros, Copa America, Africa Cup of Nations and more, the greatest XI of the last ten years from each decade is being unveiled.

European Team of the Decade

Yes, that's right, you might be aware by now that the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has been releasing a number of awards for the years 2011 to 2020.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we've already explored their picks for the African Team of the Decade, but now we're turning our attention to the European iteration and it's certainly not without controversy.

Then again, given the sheer amount of world-class players to have hailed from the continent since the 2010s, it's hardly surprising and you can see which changes you would make by checking out the final XI below:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Hmmmmm... I think IFFHS are guilty of some recency bias here.

As much as I'd back Kevin De Bruyne and Virgil van Dijk to the hills as two of the best players in the world, maybe even the top two in the Premier League, there's no way they should be making this XI.

For me, it's criminal that De Bruyne, who has played 78 times for Belgium, has been picked above one of the greatest midfielders and a World Cup winner in the form of Xavi.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk, who pockets £180,000-a-week at Anfield, might have made a bigger individual impact, but we think Gerard Pique deserves the nod for his greater longevity over the decade in question.

Otherwise, I think there's an argument to be had that Sergio Busquets maintained a world-class level for longer than Luka Modric, while Gianluigi Buffon could easily have pipped Neuer.

But for the most part, you can only argue so much with an XI so incredible that two players with over 500 senior goals are leading the line and it's fair to say we can't imagine it losing very often, if at all.

