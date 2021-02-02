Robert Lewandowski is the best player in the world right now.

It's no longer an unpopular opinion to herald the Bayern Munich star as the best in the business after an astonishing 2020 that saw him win every piece of silverware under the sun.

Hansi Flick led Bayern to glory in the Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal with his Polish hitman emerging as the top goalscorer in all three competitions.

Lewandowski's stellar 2020

As a result, it couldn't have been more uncontroversial when Lewandowski was named Player of the Season by UEFA and Player of the Year at FIFA's 'The Best' awards.

However, despite Lewandowski's mind-blowing statistics, there were still two noticeable holes in his trophy cabinet last year: the Ballon d'Or and the European Golden Shoe.

The first miss has nothing to do with Lewandowski and everything to do with France Football who took the hasty situation to postpone football's biggest individual prize due to the global situation.

Lewandowski's goal-scoring

But the second was down to the brilliance of Lazio's Ciro Immobile who lead the goal-scoring charts in Serie A to outdo the 34 strikes that Lewandowski amassed in his 31 Bundesliga appearances.

As a result, it wouldn't be surprising if it turned out that Lewandowski's stunning form in the 2020/21 campaign had something to do with his quest to win the goal-scoring trophy for the very first time.

Besides, if anything, Lewandowski seems to be going from strength to strength with a mind-blowing record of 24 goals from 18 games that is currently unmatched across the continent.

European Golden Shoe standings

Yes, that's right, the 32-year-old is in pole position for the European Golden Shoe and we wanted to check out who was competing with him around the halfway stage of the campaign.

After all, we're now far enough down the line that prolific strikers from across north and eastern European leagues have levelled out with the big-hitters from the top five divisions.

So, without further ado, be sure to bask in Lewandowski's brilliance, while also eyeing up his competitors, by checking out the top 25 by Transfermarkt's estimations down below:

Massive lead for Lewandowski

Just in case there was any doubt about the astonishing nature of Lewandowski's lethality this season, then his gargantuan lead in the European Golden Shoe standings is sure to dispell it.

In fact, Lewandowski's nearest competitor from Europe's top five leagues is no less than 16 points behind with Andre Silva's record of 16 strikes paling in comparison to his Bundesliga rival.

And with Immobile miles behind, Lionel Messi barely scraping into the top 25 and Cristiano Ronaldo almost 20 points behind, everything looks set for Lewandowski to claim the prize.

There's still the final third of the season to play, don't get us wrong, but we'd be lying if it didn't feel like poetic justice if Lewandowski won the European Golden Shoe and Ballon d'Or in 2021.

