"Very pleased" - Hasenhuttl raves over Saints business

Southampton’s signing of Takumi Minamino from Liverpool was one of the deals of the summer transfer window.

The Japan international moved to the Reds for a fee of £7.25m from RB Salzburg in 2019.

But he has struggled to make an impact at Anfield and was rather lost in the shuffle under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Minamino has made just two starts in the Premier League, instead being restricted to substitute appearances.

Liverpool, of course, have the fabled trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane, making it remarkably difficult for any new signings to force their way into the starting XI.

His move to Saints could resuscitate his career and see him prove his worth in the Premier League.

And Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has spoken of his delight of signing the attacker, who has won 26 caps for Japan and scored 12 goals.

He said, per the club's official website: “I am very pleased to welcome Takumi to our squad for the rest of this season.

“He will help provide another good attacking option, and is importantly the right profile of player for us.

“This will give us some additional depth in our squad at an important time, and I am looking forward to beginning work with him on the training pitch.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is an excellent signing from every angle.

Minamino looked like a fine player during his time at Salzburg, scoring 64 goals and registering 44 assists in 199 appearances.

But he has struggled in England and a move to a club where he is likely to play every week can only improve him and raise his stock.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

If it works out, he will return to Liverpool a more well-rounded player who can compete for a first-team berth.

If it doesn’t, this will be a case of nothing ventured, nothing gained.

News Now - Sport News