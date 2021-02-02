Everton youngster has huge chance to prove worth after January deal - opinion

Anthony Gordon has departed Everton.

The winger made his breakthrough at Goodison Park last season, making 11 Premier League appearances.

But he has struggled in 2020/21 and has played just three times in the top-flight this season under Carlo Ancelotti.

That lack of action has seen him move on loan to Championship club Preston North End, where he will hope to get some proper minutes under his belt.

Gordon has come through the U18 and U23 ranks at the club, making 59 appearances across both age groups and scoring 24 goals, while also laying on 10 assists.

Preston are 11th in the Championship, six points off the play-offs, and boss Alex Neil has hailed the acquisition of the 19-year-old.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “Peter [Ridsdale] and I were at a game last pre-season, between Wigan Athletic and Everton and Anthony played wide off the left that day and I thought he was the best player on the pitch.

“Since that day, I have really kept track of his progress and I think he is at a stage now where he is ready for first team football and, hopefully, we can give him some of those experiences and he can bring some of that quality he has got.”

He added: “We needed to make sure we brought another attacking option in and I think Anthony, who has been involved in most of Everton’s games this season, has huge potential and he is different to the other type of lads we have as well.

“What we have got is a lot of guys who want to run, but I wouldn’t necessarily describe them as dribblers. Whereas Anthony wants to take the ball, he wants to get at people, he wants to try and take them on and be creative in the final third. That type of player is what we have needed.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Gordon has a real chance here.

Preston are a good Championship club and they are pushing to be involved in the play-offs this season.

He could have the opportunity to play regularly and make an impression in the second-tier.

If he can do that, he could return to Goodison Park and potentially force his way into the starting XI.

This is a win-win.

