Chelsea made the tough decision to sack Frank Lampard last week.

The Blues legend enjoyed a successful first season as Chelsea boss as he guided them to the top four.

However, he struggled in his second season as boss.

After numerous bad results, Lampard was sacked with the club positioned outside the Champions League spots.

Lampard left the club with the worst points-per-game ratio of any Chelsea manager under Roman Abramovich.

He was swiftly replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

On the back of Lampard's sacking, Sam Wallace of the Telegraph has written a detailed report which features some very interesting nuggets.

View some of the points in his article below...

LAMPARD'S RELATIONSHIP WITH PETR CECH

It is claimed that Lampard actually left the club with a 'strained relationship' with former teammate, Petr Cech.

Cech, in his role as technical and performance adviser, remained loyal to the club's executive director Marina Granovskaia.

RELATIONSHIP WITH ROMAN ABRAMOVICH

Lampard reportedly didn't actually speak to Abramovich once during his 18-month tenure as manager. How crazy is that?!

LAMPARD WANTED TO OVERHAUL HIS SQUAD

Lampard wanted to sell a number of the club's experienced players last summer, including Marcos Alonso, Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho.

Granovskaia thought differently though and blocked their departures.

LAMPARD WANTED JAN OBLAK

Lampard wanted to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga as the club's first-choice goalkeeper, but Granovskaia didn't want to see that happen.

The Englishman wanted to sign Jan Oblak from Atletico but Granovskaia wanted Kepa to keep his spot.

The two eventually compromised as Edouard Mendy joined the club.

LAMPARD DIDN'T HAVE FULL CONTROL OVER TRANSFERS

Chelsea spent big last summer, with Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner his own choices. Kai Havertz was not one of his choices.

There's some very interesting stuff in the Telegraph's story.

Given their report, it's not surprising that Chelsea decided to let go of Lampard.

