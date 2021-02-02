"I will make a decision" - Solskjaer speaks on Amad Diallo's potential Man Utd debut

Amad Diallo became the biggest signing of the January transfer window when he moved to Manchester United from Atalanta.

The Red Devils paid £37m to snaffle him away from the Serie A club, with the two clubs agreeing the deal in the summer.

Diallo has yet to make his senior bow for the club but he has played for the U23s, scoring twice in the 6-3 thumping of Liverpool on Saturday.

And it seems he has made a genuine impression on the staff at Old Trafford since his arrival.

So much so that Metro now carries quotes from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claiming that the 18-year-old could be involved in this weekend’s clash with Everton.

He said: “We will make a decision on Amad in the week [on] what he does at the weekend – if he’s in our squad.

“It depends on many factors, if we have injuries or Covid. You never know, but he might be playing on Friday [for the U23s] but yeah. I will make a decision on Thursday.”

Diallo made 46 appearances for Atalanta before his move to United, scoring 13 goals and registering 15 assists.

A right winger who can also play on the left, it remains to be seen if he will make his senior debut this weekend.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is exciting for United fans.

Diallo is a promising talent and he’s still only 18.

His goals against Liverpool will have whetted the appetite of supporters as he looks to make a genuine impact at Old Trafford.

Even if he is on the bench, one has to think that he could be an electric option off the bench.

Fans are sure to be thrilled over the prospect of his inclusion this weekend.

