Marcos Rojo became the latest player to leave Manchester United on Tuesday.

The Argentine defender, who joined the Red Devils in August 2014 but hadn’t played for the club since November 2019, has completed a move to Boca Juniors.

Rojo played 122 times for United, scoring two goals, and leaves Old Trafford with FA Cup, EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League winners’ medals.

He becomes the 12th player from Jose Mourinho’s squad that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had either sold or sent out on loan since replacing the Portuguese coach in December 2018.

A thread on Reddit shows the official Man Utd team photo from Mourinho’s final season in charge and has greyed out the players dropped by Solskjaer.

But how are the other 11 players getting on? Let’s take a closer look…

Marouane Fellaini

Currently earning a fortune in China, Fellaini’s five-and-a-half-year spell with United ended in January 2019.

The 33-year-old hit the headlines in July by scoring a seven-minute hat-trick of headers for Shandong Luneng. At the time of writing, the Belgian midfielder has netted 17 goals in 46 appearances for his current employers.

Romelu Lukaku

Was it a mistake to sell Lukaku? Solskjaer doesn’t see it that way. The Belgian striker wanted to leave Old Trafford, after all.

That said, the 27-year-old has impressed over in Italy, where he’s bagged 54 goals in just 77 games.

Diogo Dalot

Loaned out to AC Milan in October until the end of the season, the 21-year-old full-back has played 16 games for the Rossoneri at the time of writing.

According to WhoScored’s rating system, Dalot is Milan’s 17th best-performing player this season.

Matteo Darmian

The Italian full-back is currently plying his trade on loan at Inter - alongside Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young - after leaving Old Trafford for Parma in September 2019.

Alexis Sanchez

Arguably United’s worst signing of the Premier League era, Sanchez’s form has only marginally improved since leaving England for Italy.

The Chile international has scored six goals in 48 games for Inter and is rated as the Serie A outfit’s seventh best-performing player this season by WhoScored.

Andreas Pereira

Technically still a Man United player, although it’s unlikely he’ll ever pull on the famous red shirt again, Pereira is currently trying to regain his form and confidence with Lazio following a difficult 2019-20 campaign at Old Trafford.

Ander Herrera

Many United fans were saddened when Herrera opted to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, rather than continue his journey with the Red Devils.

The Spanish midfielder won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the Coupe de la Ligue and the Trophee des Champions during his debut season with the Parisians. He also reached the Champions League final alongside Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and co.

Chris Smalling

After an excellent loan spell with AS Roma, Smalling was signed permanently by the Italian club back in October.

The 31-year-old has thoroughly enjoyed his time away from Old Trafford so far.

Antonio Valencia

The former United captain returned to his native Ecuador in 2019 with the best wishes of the Old Trafford faithful.

After one season with L.D.U Quito, the 35-year-old moved to Mexico to play for Querétaro.

Ashley Young

A model professional like Valencia, Young is also still going strong at the age of 35.

He has played 39 times for Inter over the past season-and-a-half, scoring four goals in the process.

Jesse Lingard

Lingard completed a loan move to West Ham last week and Solskjaer hopes that he’ll return to United in the summer revitalised and ready to fight for his place the first team.

As you can see, Solskjaer has shifted a lot of what some fans might describe as the ‘deadwood’ since replacing Mourinho.

The Norwegian coach has also brought in some top talent, including Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani, as he puts his own stamp on the squad.

