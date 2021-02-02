Liverpool had a very busy transfer deadline day.

Following Joel Matip's season-ending injury, the Reds decided to dip into the market to find not one, but two centre-backs.

They eventually settled on signing Ben Davies from Preston and Ozan Kabak from Schalke.

Liverpool's purchase of Davies is very interesting.

The 25-year-old has been a regular at Preston for the past four years.

But he's never played at a level higher than the Championship before, which may be of some concern to Liverpool fans.

However, he has played against some top level opposition in his career.

Back in 2019, Preston played Manchester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola sent out a strong side, featuring the likes of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva, and they would cruise to a 3-0 victory.

But Davies was impressive on the day.

Despite his side conceding three times, Davies more than held his own against Man City's world-class attacking trio.

His highlights from the game have emerged and you can watch them below:

He looks a handy player. Liverpool may have pulled off a real coup, with Sky Sports reporting they have paid just £1.6 million for his services.

Jurgen Klopp clearly thinks that is the case having spoken highly of Davies after his arrival.

"We have centre-halves and what we have to bring in is different qualities and that we are all really ready for the challenges ahead of us," Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

"We see the potential really. We see the quality and we see the potential as well because he’s 25 and there’s a lot to come for him. I love a lot about his play.

"He’s a really good footballer, looks like a proper leader in this Preston team, good in challenges, looks football smart, can play different positions because he played in a back three and a back four and all these things.

"That makes him really interesting so I’m really looking forward to working with him. I know for him it’s an opportunity and I see it exactly the same for us, that it’s a really good thing to do."

