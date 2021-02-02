Nicolas Pepe has been largely disappointing since his £72 million move from Lille in August 2019.

The 25-year-old scored eight goals in 42 games during his debut season with the Gunners. Only five of those were netted in the Premier League.

However, Pepe has almost matched that tally this term. His seventh goal, scored against Wolves on Tuesday evening, was an absolute beauty.

Pepe picked the ball up on the left flank before beating Nélson Semedo with a neat piece of skill.

He then left the former Barcelona full-back on the deck with his power before producing a fabulous nutmeg on Ruben Neves.

Pepe then scored an early contender for Goal of the Month by curling the ball into the opposite corner of the net past Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Watch Pepe’s moment of magic here…

Now that’s why Arsenal paid £72 million for him!

That was the winger’s third goal in his last four Premier League starts.

It seems Mikel Arteta is finally bringing the best out of the club’s record signing.

