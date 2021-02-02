There was controversy in the Premier League clash between Wolves and Arsenal on Tuesday evening.

Mikel Arteta's side were in control for much of the first-half and they took the lead in the 32nd minute.

Nicolas Pepe beat two players and lashed the ball into the corner to score a tremendous solo goal.

But, Arsenal did not hold on to their lead going into the break as Wolves equalised in controversial circumstances.

Wolves were given a golden opportunity to score when Willian Jose ran through in the dying moments of the half.

David Luiz, in his attempts to track back, appeared to accidentally clip the heels of the Brazilian striker.

Jose fell to the floor and a penalty was awarded. Luiz was given a straight red card.

VAR checked the incident but did not decide to intervene.

Ruben Neves then scored from the spot to compile Arsenal's misery.

That is so, so harsh on Arsenal and Luiz.

Yes, it's probably a penalty. But to send Luiz off when he clearly didn't mean to impede Jose is outrageous.

That was the third time Luiz has been sent off and the sixth penalty he has given away in is Arsenal career. He has only played for them for 18 months.

Arteta reacted to the setback by replacing Alexandre Lacazette with Gabriel at the break.

But the change did not seem to work as Wolves took the lead four minutes into the second half.

Joao Moutinho picked up the ball around 30 yards out from the Arsenal goal and his effort crashed into the net after clipping the post.

Arsenal may feel hard done by as Luiz's red card completely changed the game.

