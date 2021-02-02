West Ham latest news: Transfer strategy slated

Seemingly wary about adding to West Ham United's long list of ill-advised signings in the striking department, David Moyes reportedly believed his club could do better than making a move for Josh King.

The former Bournemouth man eventually joined Everton in the dying embers of the transfer window despite links with a move to the London Stadium.

Indeed, interest in him is said to have cooled after Moyes expressed reservations.

Still, that rather more sensible approach is not enough to convince everyone it seems.

Speaking on talkSPORT this morning, Ian Abrahams tore into West Ham's decision not to strengthen.

"You've had a better start to a season, or better start to the first half of the season, than anybody could ever have dreamed of.

"You've only got one striker because you sold the other one.

"He's not really an out-and-out striker, he's not an Ally McCoist, he's not an Alan Shearer, he's not an Ian Wright or an Andy Cole.

"You've got a whole month to make sure you get another striker in. There are strikers out there - Olivier Giroud has been unhappy for seasons at Chelsea.

"West Ham were linked with Josh King, they offered £13m last summer, he went to Everton yesterday.

"West Ham are a Michail Antonio injury away from this season becoming, you know, [finishing in either]12th or 13th.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Clearly, the fact Sebastien Haller has not been replaced does leave the Hammers a little light up front but the caution seemingly adopted this time around may be something to shout about.

In years gone by, West Ham might have made a desperate late dash to simply bring a body in, potentially rocking the boat in what has otherwise been a successful campaign thus far.

Considering their record when it comes to buying marksmen, not rushing into anything is arguably a smarter idea than throwing money at the problem once again.

If they can get through the rest of the season in equally as impressive a manner as they've managed so far, they could potentially make the right signing at the right time.

Perhaps, at long last, the club are learning.

