Arsenal received not one, but two red cards in their game against Wolves.

It was all going so well for Mikel Arteta's side in the first-half.

The Gunners were in control of the game and deservedly took the lead in the 32nd minute.

Nicolas Pepe nutmegged Nelson Semedo and Ruben Neves before scoring a wonderful effort with his right-foot.

But it all fell apart for Arsenal on the stroke of half-time.

David Luiz was given his marching orders after accidentally felling Willian Jose in the box.

While it was a penalty, the decision to give Luiz was harsh.

Neves scored the resulting penalty and Wolves took the lead through Joao Moutinho's screamer just after the break.

But Bernd Leno's red card, which came in the 73rd minute, was not harsh.

In fact, it was a comical piece of goalkeeping by the German goalkeeper and he was deservedly shown a red card.

Leno came rushing out of his goal and then inexplicably handled the ball while outside the box.

Watch the moment below:

That is a moment of madness.

Leno has clearly misjudged the flight of the ball and he panicked when it was going to go past him.

Unsurprisingly, nine-men Arsenal were unable to find an equaliser, meaning they slumped to a 2-1 defeat.

The Gunners remain in 10th at the time of writing, but are likely to drop into the bottom half at the end of this game week.

Wolves, meanwhile, have moved up to 13th, five points behind Arsenal.

