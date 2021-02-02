Aston Villa latest news: Insight delivered into John Terry's future

Even the most ardent Aston Villa fan would surely admit that, this time last season, the idea of their team battling for a Europa League berth this time around seemed a touch unrealistic.

So, their rapid improvement under Dean Smith should be commended even despite the recent loss to Burnley, with Villa enjoying a remarkable turnaround in fortunes.

Just as things are going well on the pitch, reports from The Athletic speak to a happy camp off of it too.

Indeed, they claim that although assistant manager John Terry will one day make the step-up into becoming the main man elsewhere, he's in no rush to leave Villa.

The club are thought to be willing to reluctantly sanction his departure when the time does come but, for now, the former England captain would only leave the Midlands giants if a job he feels will offer him the right platform emerges.

A number of job interview requests are understood to have been snubbed as he focuses on his role at Villa.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Terry only needs to look at former teammate Frank Lampard to see the perils of management.

Sacked by Chelsea after less than two years in charge, Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher also spoke of the hardship budding bosses face when trying to break into the managerial side of the game.

For now, there doesn't appear to be any reason to leave his current role.

With Villa fighting for the top six, the current regime are seemingly under no pressure in terms of losing their jobs, certainly giving Terry a strong position from which to decide his future.

Perhaps the right offer will soon come but, right now, the best place for John Terry looks to be at Aston Villa.

