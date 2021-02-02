Leeds United latest news: Club hopeful of extending agreement

While Leeds United did endure something of a difficult month for most of January, it seems the club were confident in their squad's ability to turn things around.

Despite a difficult run of results, the Yorkshire giants did not make a move to strengthen in the January window, reportedly believing their options in-house were enough to ensure Premier League safety at least.

On the topic of sticking with what's currently available to them, The Athletic have provided an interesting update.

They claim that the club are hopeful an agreement can be reached with Gjanni Alioski despite strong links with a move to Galatasaray.

During the January transfer window, Turkish outlet Fotospor suggested there was a growing belief the versatile player could be tempted to Istanbul.

Still, while's out of contract at the end of the season, the 28-year-old is believed to be open to staying at Elland Road as long as his demands are met.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

A key part of the club's set-up, losing Alioski would surely be a major blow.

Having only missed two games all season, the North Macedonia international is clearly a key part of the set-up and, looking at his statistics on FBRef, it's easy to see why.

Of the Leeds players to have played over ten games, only two average more in the way of progressive yards per game (Luke Ayling and Robin Koch) with Alioski amassing a total of 170.4.

Given Bielsa's full-throttle approach, that kind of relentless attacking is hugely important.

Replacing someone well-versed in 'Bielsa ball' this summer would surely be a headache the club could do without given what they've already got. With that in mind, giving Alioski what he wants should be a priority.

