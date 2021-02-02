Man United vs Southampton: Alex Jankewitz given straight red card for horrendous challenge
Southampton travelled to Manchester United on Tuesday evening hoping to put in a good performance.
But they were shown a red card almost immediately after kick-off.
With Southampton having somewhat of an injury crisis, Ralph Hassenhuttl gave Alex Jankewitz his full Premier League debut.
But he endured a nightmare evening as he was shown a red card inside two minutes.
The 19-year-old produced an awful challenge on Scott McTominay and was almost immediately given his marching orders by Mike Dean.
Ouch. That is a naughty one.
Just look at the damage that Jankewitz's challenge left on McTominay's leg...
McTominay is very, very lucky to walk away from that without suffering a serious injury.
