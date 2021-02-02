Man United vs Southampton: Alex Jankewitz given straight red card for horrendous challenge

Alex Jankewitz is shown a straight red card in Man United vs Southampton

Southampton travelled to Manchester United on Tuesday evening hoping to put in a good performance.

But they were shown a red card almost immediately after kick-off.

With Southampton having somewhat of an injury crisis, Ralph Hassenhuttl gave Alex Jankewitz his full Premier League debut.

But he endured a nightmare evening as he was shown a red card inside two minutes.

The 19-year-old produced an awful challenge on Scott McTominay and was almost immediately given his marching orders by Mike Dean.

Ouch. That is a naughty one.

Just look at the damage that Jankewitz's challenge left on McTominay's leg...

Scott McTominay's leg after awful challenge in Man United vs Southampton

McTominay is very, very lucky to walk away from that without suffering a serious injury.

More to follow...

