Southampton travelled to Manchester United on Tuesday evening hoping to put in a good performance.

But they were shown a red card almost immediately after kick-off.

With Southampton having somewhat of an injury crisis, Ralph Hassenhuttl gave Alex Jankewitz his full Premier League debut.

But he endured a nightmare evening as he was shown a red card inside two minutes.

The 19-year-old produced an awful challenge on Scott McTominay and was almost immediately given his marching orders by Mike Dean.

Ouch. That is a naughty one.

Just look at the damage that Jankewitz's challenge left on McTominay's leg...

McTominay is very, very lucky to walk away from that without suffering a serious injury.

More to follow...

