West Ham latest news: Moyes looks ahead to summer rebuild

Given their extremely healthy position in the table, West Ham could afford to largely keep well away from the madness of the January transfer window.

An early move for Frederik Alves and a late swoop for Jesse Lingard were the only major stories in terms of arrivals for David Moyes' side, who now look settled ahead of a push for Europa League qualification.

In the summer, however, that could change.

According to the London Evening Standard, Moyes is now looking at a rebuild at the end of the season.

After selling Sebastien Haller, the Hammers are understood to have had money to spend but Moyes and his team are seemingly trying to adopt a different kind of approach to the one that saw the club waste a lot of money under Manuel Pellegrini.

Under his watch, the likes of Haller and Felipe Anderson struggled to convince, with the Irons thought to have spent a lot of time correcting those mistakes over the last few months.

"We didn't get one [a striker] but we were looking and we wanted to try and pick correctly," said Moyes.

"We had money to spend, the owners had money to spend. We sold Seb earlier in the window so we had that, but we are trying to do things different at West Ham.

"We're not going to follow the same path we have been following before. I chose to keep my money and hopefully we can start another rebuild come the summer time."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It must be hugely refreshing for supporters to hear their club are going to start adopting a smarter approach in the transfer market.

If the signings of Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek and Vladimír Coufal are anything to go by, the Hammers are getting better at bringing in players capable of making an instant impact in their squad.

Should that continue, it stands to reason that next season's squad could be something to shout about.

With funds saved for the summer, arguably a better market to find value for money, the next phase of Moyes' rebuild in East London could be exciting.

