Arsenal were defeated 2-1 by Wolves in their Premier League clash on Tuesday evening.

The Gunners were the better team in the first-half and took the lead after 32 minutes through Nicolas Pepe.

But it all went wrong for Arsenal when David Luiz was controversially sent off on the stroke of half-time.

Willian Jose looked like he was going to equalise as he raced away towards Arsenal's goal.

But he was felled by Luiz, who accidentally clipped his opponent's heel. He was consequently given his marching orders.

It was desperately unlucky for Luiz and Arsenal have every right to feel aggrieved.

The Brazilian made his feelings on his red card known in an Instagram post he sent after the game.

The former Chelsea ace simply wrote 'unbelievable' accompanied by seven angry emojis.

Arsenal went on to lose 2-1. Ruben Neves scored the resulting penalty before Joao Moutinho netted a 30-yard screamer just after half-time.

Luiz's red card was the turning point and Mikel Arteta vented his frustration about the decision after the game.

"I’ve just seen the replay ten times in five different angles and I cannot see any contact," the Spaniard said, per the Metro.

"If I’m sitting here now I would say yes [to an appeal]. We have to speak with legal at the club and see what the best thing is to do.

"If there is any contact it’s him with David. I don’t know if they have a different angle to what they have or you have.

"Those big decisions are like that but it’s nothing I can change at the moment.

"It was a big decision and they can justify if they got it right then I put my hands up and apologise.

"The only thing I’m saying is I’m sitting here and I cannot see any contact and it’s really frustrating because it’s a big moment in the game."

