Southampton were dismantled by Man United in the first half of their Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

The Saints were reduced to 10-men when Alex Jankewitz, making his first start for Southampton, was sent off after just 79 seconds.

The 19-year-old was deservedly given a red card after his horrendous challenge on Scott McTominay.

The floodgates opened from there, with goals from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Jan Bednarek (OG) and Edinson Cavani giving United a 4-0 lead at half-time.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side thought they had reduced the deficit when Che Adams found the back of the net just after half-time.

But VAR intervened and it ruled that he was offside by the slimmest of margins.

How tight is that?!

Unfortunately for Southampton, they would go on to suffer another humiliating defeat.

Further goals from Anthony Martial (2), Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James saw them beaten 9-0.

James' goal in the last-minute of the game meant United equalled the record for the highest ever win in Premier League history.

United have now won 9-0 twice in the Premier League, having beaten Ipswich by that scoreline in March 1995.

Southampton, in juxtaposition, have now been beaten 9-0 twice in England's top tier, having been beaten by nine goals against Leicester last season.

What a crazy, crazy night at Old Trafford.

