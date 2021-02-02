Manchester United hammered Southampton 9-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

Southampton’s evening got off to the worst possible start when Alexandre Jankewitz was sent off for an awful challenge on Scott McTominay in the second minute.

United then scored four goals before half-time through Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, a Jan Bednarek own goal and Edinson Cavani.

Two goals in three second-half minutes from Anthony Martial and McTominay made it 6-0 before United were awarded a hugely controversial penalty by VAR in the closing stages.

Martial went down inside the box despite the fact there was minimal contact from Bednarek.

Referee Mike Dean took an age consulting with the pitch-side monitor before stunning the vast majority of football fans by awarding the hosts a penalty.

Bednarek, meanwhile, was sent off as Southampton were reduced to nine men.

Yep, a penalty really was given for that.

Former Man Utd striker Michael Owen tweeted: "That absolutely sums things up. The best thing is it hardly matters. But if that’s a pen then the game has officially gone. Biggest example of a dive I’ve seen in ages. Shambles."

All in all, it’s been a shocking night for VAR, what with the David Luiz incident during the day’s earlier match between Wolves and Arsenal.

United then made it 8-0 through Martial in the 90th minute before substitute Dan James made it 9-0 and equalled the Premier League’s highest ever score in the process.

What a crazy, crazy evening.

