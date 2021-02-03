Manchester United equalled the Premier League record for the biggest ever victory on Tuesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side registered an emphatic 9-0 victory over the Saints, who have now lost by this humiliating scoreline twice in less than two years.

Southampton’s night couldn’t have started any worse. Alexandre Jankewitz, on his full Premier League debut, was sent off for a horror challenge on Scott McTominay inside the opening two minutes.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka then broke the deadlock in the 18th minute before Marcus Rashford, a Jan Bednarek own goal and a strike from Edinson Cavani made it 4-0 at half-time.

Anthony Martial made it 5-0 with 20 minutes remaining, while McTominay and Bruno Fernandes made it six and then seven.

Fernandes netted his only goal of the evening from the penalty spot following a hugely controversial decision by referee Mike Dean, who consulted with VAR and his pitch-side monitor.

Martial went down inside the box under minimal contact from Bednarek - but the penalty was awarded and the Southampton defender was shown a red card, reducing the visitors to nine men.

Did this really warrant a penalty? Not in the eyes of the vast majority, judging by social media.

Even Michael Owen, the former United striker: called it the “biggest example of a dive I’ve seen in ages”.

Bednarek reveals what Martial said to him

Bednarek himself was completely baffled by the decision.

And as he was walking down the Old Trafford tunnel, BT Sport’s cameras spotted him revealing what Martial said to him after the incident.

“It’s not a foul!” he said. “Martial said it’s not a foul!”

Watch the footage here…

Yep. Even Martial conceded that a penalty should not have been awarded.

These are strange times indeed. The player who won the penalty admitted it wasn’t a foul, yet the referee - with VAR’s help - decided that, nope, it *was*.

Solskjaer: Bednarek should not have been sent off

Even Solskjaer in his post-match press conference said, per BBC Sport’s Simon Stone: “Bednarek definitely should not have been sent off."

"It was tough, when you lose a player after three minutes against such a team. It's tough 11 v 11,” Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said after the final whistle.

"We tried to keep a clean sheet in the second half for as long as possible. To concede nine goals again, I can take it. We stepped up after the first one [losing 9-0 v Leicester at home last season] and will step up after the second one.

"The 90 minutes can be very long. The result is there and we have to live with the result again. We've had a very good season and no-one expected such an evening today.

"It doesn't reflect on what we've done this season. It's hard to explain what's going on in my mind - we have to live it with it again."

News Now - Sport News